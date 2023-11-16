PCB names new captains for T20I, Test

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced left-handed batter Shan Masood and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as captains for Test and Twenty20 international (T20I) format, respectively.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the PCB shared the new captains of the Pakistan cricket team for the Test and T20I format.

Presenting our captains, [Shan Masood] has been appointed Test captain while [Shaheen Shah Afridi] will lead the T20I side.

The development came after star batter Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan all-format captain following the team’s dismal performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s resignation came shortly after he met Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.