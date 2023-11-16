Moderate business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained stable and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

1200 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 200 bales of Liaquat Pur, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 2400 bales of MianWali were sold at Rs 17,350 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 3600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at RS 17,500 to Rs 17,600 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 to RS 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga, 3,000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund and 2200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

