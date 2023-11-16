LHC for fixing Khadija’s contempt plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the office to fix a contempt petition of a PTI activist Khadija Shah challenging her arrest in the third case after bail in two cases of May 9 riots.

Khadija Shah through her counsel submitted an application for early hearing of her contempt petition. Khadija’s counsel contended before the court that Inspector General of Police failed to file his reply in the contempt petition.

He said the investigating officer was also playing delaying tactics and skipped the hearing with mala fide intention. He said the FIA implicated the petitioner in another case after she secured bail in two cases.

He, therefore, asked the court to fix the contempt petition for early hearing. The court after hearing the Khadija’s counsel accepted his plea and directed the office to fix the contempt petition for hearing on November 24.

