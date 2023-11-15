BAFL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
Nov 15, 2023
World

UN, Red Cross alarmed over raid at Gaza hospital

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2023 02:53pm

GENEVA: The United Nations and the Red Cross voiced alarm Wednesday after Israeli forces raided Gaza’s largest hospital, demanding that thousands of patients and civilians there be protected.

Israeli forces raided Al-Shifa hospital Wednesday morning, targeting what they say is a Hamas command centre in tunnels beneath thousands of patients and civilians seeking refuge from intense combat.

“I’m appalled by reports of military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on X, formerly Twitter.

“The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns,” he said.

“Hospitals are not battlegrounds.”

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed.

“Reports of military incursion into Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning,” he wrote on X, warning that the UN health agency had “lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital”.

“We’re extremely worried for their and their patients’ safety.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that it was “extremely concerned about the impact on sick and wounded people, medical staff, and civilians”.

“All measures to avoid any consequences on them must be taken,” it said, insisting that “patients, medical staff, and civilians must be at all times protected”.

UN observes minute’s silence for 101 staff killed in Gaza

The ICRC added that it was “in contact with all concerned authorities and we continue to closely monitor the situation”.

Israel vowed to crush Hamas after the Palestinian group launched unprecedented cross-border attacks that Israel says left 1,200 people dead with another 239 taken hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says Israel’s ensuing air and ground offensive have killed 11,320 people, mostly civilians, including thousands of children.

Al-Shifa is a key target in Israel’s campaign.

The United Nations has said it estimates that at least 2,300 people – patients, staff and displaced civilians – are inside and may be unable to escape because of fierce fighting.

Witnesses have described horrific conditions inside the hospital, with medical procedures taking place without anaesthetic, families with scant food or water living in corridors and the stench of decomposing corpses filling the air.

