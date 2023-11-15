BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

AFP Published November 15, 2023 Updated November 15, 2023 10:29pm

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the Cricket World Cup final on Wednesday.

Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer clubbed a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4.

New Zealand were then dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Michell's 134 with paceman Shami taking a sensational career-best 7-57.

India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final being played on used pitch

The Black Caps had hope of an improbable win during a third-wicket stand of 181 between captain Kane Williamson and Mitchell at the Wankhede Stadium

Shami, however, all but ended the chase with two wickets in three balls during the 33rd over.

Star batsman Williamson fell for 69 when he flicked Shami -- who had dropped him on 52 -- straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

And 220-3 became 220-4 when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck.

Shami then went on to better his previous one-day international best of 5-18 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede earlier in the tournament by dismissing Mitchell, Southee and last man Lockie Ferguson.

In Sunday's final, India will face either Australia or South Africa who play their semi-final on Thursday.

Kane Williamson Devon Conway Tim Southee Shubman Gill india vs new zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 Rohit Sharma’s Glenn Maxwell’s

Comments

1000 characters

Kohli, Shami star as India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final

Cabinet approves levy of 40% tax on banks’ windfall profit earned during 2021-22

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Pakistan capable of responding to challenge posed by non-state actors: caretaker PM

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Tank IBO: ISPR

Inter-bank: rupee declines for 17th consecutive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee falls further against US dollar

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan captain

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Cement body urges govt to stop implementation of axle load regime

Read more stories