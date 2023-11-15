BAFL 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
BIPL 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.41%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.55%)
FABL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FCCL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
FFL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.41%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
HBL 97.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.76%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KEL 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
OGDC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.86%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
PIOC 112.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.22%)
PRL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 55.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.32%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.24%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.94%)
TRG 81.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.2%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,787 Increased By 17.9 (0.31%)
BR30 20,418 Increased By 109.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 56,706 Increased By 40.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,019 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.05%)
Indian shares to rise after soft US inflation data sparks global rally

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a jump in world stocks after...
Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 10:09am

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking a jump in world stocks after softer-than-expected US inflation data fuelled hopes of an end to the rate-hiking cycle in the world’s largest economy.

India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.89% at 19,731.50 as of 7:59 a.m. IST on Wednesday, about 300 points above the benchmark Nifty 50’s Monday close of 19,443.55.

Wall Street equities climbed higher overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite index gaining 2.4%, its best day in over six months.

The rise came after data showed US consumer price inflation (CPI) remained unchanged in October, the first such in more than a year, after a 0.4% rise in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast CPI to rise 0.1%.

The data spurred hopes of an end to the interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, sparking a rally in stock markets and pushing US Treasury yields lower.

Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 2%.

IT, financials lead slide in Indian shares; inflation data eyed

Meanwhile, data showed India’s annual retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October, below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for a second consecutive month.

Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs raised Indian shares to “overweight” from “marketweight” on Monday, citing strong economic fundamentals, earnings momentum and persistent domestic mutual fund inflows as key reasons for the upgrade.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload Indian equities in November.

FIIs sold shares worth 12.44 billion Indian rupees ($149.89 million) on Monday, extending their selling streak to the 15th session.

Domestic institutional investors extended their buying streak for the 19th session in a row, adding a net 8.30 billion rupees worth of shares.

