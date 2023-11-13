IT, financials lead slide in Indian shares; inflation data eyed

BENGALURU: Indian blue chips opened lower on Monday, dragged by information technology (IT) and financial stocks, while investors awaited domestic retail inflation data for October.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.35% at 19,456.75 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.40% to 64,995.73.

The benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex hit three-week highs in the special one-hour “muhurat” trading session on Sunday, led by gains in energy and information technology stocks.