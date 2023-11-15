BAFL 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
China’s Jan-Oct property sales fell 6.8% y/y, investment down 9.3%

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023
BEIJING: Property sales by floor area in China fell 6.8% year-on-year in January-October, compared with a 7.5% slide in the first nine months of 2023, suggesting China’s property sector is yet to emerge from its slump.

Property investment in the first 10 months of 2023 fell 9.3% from a year earlier, after dropping 9.1% in January-September, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Wednesday.

Malaysia’s Forest City teeters over China property giant woes

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 23.2% year-on-year, after a 23.4% slump in the first nine months.

Funds raised by China’s property developers were down 11.0% year-on-year after a 13.5% fall in January-September.

