BAFL 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
BIPL 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.41%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
DFML 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
DGKC 67.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.55%)
FABL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
FCCL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
FFL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.41%)
GGL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.63%)
HBL 97.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 119.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.76%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
KEL 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
OGDC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.86%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
PIOC 112.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.22%)
PRL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 55.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.32%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.26%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.24%)
TPLP 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.94%)
TRG 81.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.2%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,787 Increased By 17.9 (0.31%)
BR30 20,418 Increased By 109.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 56,706 Increased By 40.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,019 Decreased By -10.1 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar down as markets bet Fed done with hikes

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 09:56am

TOKYO: The dollar stuttered at broadly lower levels on Wednesday after slumping overnight as a surprisingly softer US inflation reading bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve has reached the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

The sell-off in the dollar drove a rally for many of its peer currencies, with the euro sitting just below an over two-month high hit on Tuesday.

The frenetic currency market activity was sparked by data showing US consumer prices were unchanged in October, with the annual rise in underlying inflation the smallest in two years. In the 12 months through October, the CPI climbed 3.2% - below economists’ estimates - after rising 3.7% in September.

The data prompted market participants to all but eliminate the chance of another rate hike at the Fed’s December monetary policy meeting, while bets of a rate cut in May next year increased to around 50%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Traders reacted quickly to the shift in market pricing by sending the dollar tumbling 1.5% overnight against major currencies. At the same time, US Treasury yields, which have helped to boost the greenback, tumbled.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of peers, last stood at 104.13 in the Asian morning, just off Tuesday’s two-month low of 103.98.

With the dollar on the back foot, the euro settled around $1.0873 after touching its highest since August the previous day.

Dollar hits one-year high against yen

The pound was fetching $1.2484, around levels last seen in September.

The market reaction was large in comparison with only a modest downside surprise, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“It makes sense for the markets to price out further Fed hikes at the margins, but to practically price them out entirely and double down on expectations for cuts next year is very bold,” he said.

The greenback’s overnight fall saw some relief for the languishing yen, which eased off Monday’s fresh one-year low of 151.92.

That relief seemed temporary, however, with dollar/yen last around 150.54, creeping up slightly from Tuesday’s close.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was 0.2% lower versus the greenback at $0.64925, even as data showed an increase in wages was the largest on record last quarter.

The kiwi was flat at $0.6008.

Yuan Dollar Japanese Yen US consumer inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar down as markets bet Fed done with hikes

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal increase against US dollar

Morgan Stanley Capital International November index review: No major change for Pakistan

Israel raids Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

Read more stories