Over 30 Balochistan politicians join PML-N

KARACHI: Scores of Balochistan politicians including former chief minister Jam Kamal joined the PML-N during the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to the province on Tuesday, Aaj News reported

Among the former provincial ministers who joined PML-N were Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Toor Atmakhil, Muhammad Khan Lahri, Noor Muhammad Damar, Abdul Ghafoor Lahri, Sardar Masood Loni, Dr Rababa Bilidi, Mujibur Rahman Muhammad Hosni and other former ministers were included.

Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif met the political leadership of the province after arriving in Quetta earlier today. They were accompanied by Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders.

Former leaders of Balochistan Awami Party Faiz Jamali, Shoaib Noshirwani, and Asim Kurd Gello joined the PML-N.

Those joining the party also included former PTI MNA Khan Mohammad Jamali and Atif Sanjarani.

National Party’s Ashok Kumar and former Senator of PPP Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail also joined PML-N. Zeenat Shahwani, former Balochistan National Party (Mengal) MPA also joined the Sharif-led party.

Earlier, Sharif vowed that the PML-N will always work together with everyone following its tradition.

“The development of Balochistan has always been dear to us,” Sharif said while talking to media after meeting the province’s political leadership.

“PML-N laid a network of thousands of kilometres of roads in Balochistan to alleviate poverty and backwardness,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023