World Diabetes Day marked: Denmark embassy, ministry, healthcare co hold multi-stakeholders’ consultation

ISLAMABAD: Embassy of Denmark in Pakistan, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, Health Services Academy and Novo Nordisk Pakistan on Tuesday organized multi-stakeholders’ consultation to commemorate World Diabetes Day 2023 in COMSTECH Islamabad.

The policy dialogue was attended by Dr Nadeem Jan, Honourable Federal Health Minister, H.E. Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director General Health Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination and Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy. Others in attendance included UN, NGOs, academia, media, medical associations, renowned healthcare professionals, and corporates.

Dr Nadeem Jan, Federal Health Minister, spoke on the occasion about the challenges of diabetes in Pakistan and efforts to tackle it.

He emphasized the use of NCDs Task Force and reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan commitment to tackle the increasing burden through concerted efforts to improve the health status of the people of Pakistan.

JakobLinulf, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan shared his thoughts on the importance of Public Private Partnership and showed commitment and support to Government of Pakistan for diabetes prevention.

He appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan and approach to deal with the diabetes burden.

Dr Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director General Health Services, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, highlighted the impact of diabetes on the community and urged a comprehensive approach to be followed through Multi-Sectoral Co-ordination that identifies the roles and responsibilities of different sectors.

Recently, Rs 500 million had been allocated for the Prime Minister’s National Programme for prevention of diabetes in the federal budget 2023-24 with a total allocation of Rs 5 billion.

Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy, emphasized on the engagement of public health experts in diabetes prevention and control. He mentioned to strengthen the curriculum of medical institutes by introduction of modules on diabetes prevention.

