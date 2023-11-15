General elections: ECP to introduce ‘digital info lab’

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure transparency and efficiency in upcoming general elections to be held in February next year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced to introduce digital information lab.

Besides introducing digital information lab, the top electoral body is also contemplating upon issuing accreditation cards for international observers.

These cards, which are currently being finalised, will facilitate the observers’ coverage of the electoral process.

To obtain the cards, international observers can apply for visas via the online service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023