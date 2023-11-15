Police granted 2-day physical remand of Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR: Rejecting the police’s request for 10-day physical remand of former National Assembly (NA) speaker and PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser in the case of embezzlement of funds in the purchase of medical instruments, a court in Swabi on Tuesday granted to the police his two-day physical remand instead.

According to the details, a judicial magistrate in Swabi handed over Asad Qaiser – a senior PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker – to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case related to embezzlement charges on a two-day remand.

The court accepted the ACE’s request for remand based upon the argument that they required a detailed interrogation, but rejected the plea for a 10-day remand.

Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on Nov 3. Since then, he remained in the federal capital’s police station but later shifted to Adiala jail – the main prison in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Qaiser, who had been shifted to Swabi from Islamabad last night, was produced in the court of judicial magistrate Muhammad Khalil Khan.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the PTI stalwart said that he expected something good would come out of it. He made it clear that he was in the PTI, and would remain part of it.

The former speaker, who had been picked up from his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad on November 3, is facing the allegation of misappropriating funds allocated for the purchase of medical instruments for Gajju Khan Medical College.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023