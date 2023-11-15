Zaka to meet Babar, Arthur

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has called skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday (today), to discuss Team Pakistan performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

During the meeting, Zaka is expected to hold talks with Azam regarding his individual and team’s overall performance in the World Cup. Azam will also give his opinion to Ashraf in this regard.

The Pakistan head coach and team director Mickey Arthur will also submit his report about the mega event to Zaka Ashraf.

Moreover, the PCB had sacked the entire selection committee following the team’s subpar performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. Those who were sacked by PCB management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf were Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti, and Wasim Haider.

