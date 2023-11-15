BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Sustainable housing management for flood survivors discussed

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that the Sindh government has undertaken the reconstruction of 2.1 million flood affected houses across the province.

Addressing a seminar on sustainable and gender-friendly housing management for flood survivors of Sindh held under the auspices of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) here, he said that during the last floods in the country, the agricultural sector was badly affected and 85 percent of the area was submerged.

Federal Secretary National Commission for Women Status Khawaja Imran Raza, Country Manager UNOPS Brian Fawcett, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Victims Muhammad Khalid, and representatives of PDMA and other institutions were also present.

Mayor Karachi said non-government organisations helped the provincial government in collecting data of flood affected areas and we used the funds allocated for rehabilitation and spent them on reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure.

At the same time, we continued with the cultivation of crops which brought the situation under control.

He said PPP will go in the next election on the basis of its work and manifesto, hoping that the decision of the people will be in favour of the PPP.

Speaking at the seminar, Federal Secretary Khawaja Imran Raza said that providing stable, sustainable and gender-friendly housing to the residents of the flood-affected areas in Sindh is an important responsibility that must be fulfilled with the cooperation of the relevant UN missions and other institutions.

Murtaza Wahab Sindh Government PDMA flood UNOPS Khawaja Imran Raza

