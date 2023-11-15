ECP clarification: ‘Never declined to provide copies of caretakers’ assets’

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected media reports that it has apologised to provide copies of the assets’ declarations of the Caretaker Prime Minister and the ministers.

In a statement issued in Islamabad on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the election commission termed these reports in a certain section of media as contrary to facts.

The spokesperson clarified that the said returns have been submitted to the Election Commission under Section 230 (3) of the Election Act 2017.

The ECP spokesperson confirmed that the assets of the federal cabinet, including the Prime Minister, had been duly submitted to the commission by Section 230(3) of the Election Act 2017.

According to regulations, once the Commission green lights the publication of statements under Section 230(3) and Election Rules 170(3) in the Official Gazette, it becomes officially documented.

Individuals have the option to obtain copies of declarations published under Section 138 in the official gazette by submitting an application and completing the necessary payment at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.