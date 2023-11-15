BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-15

Japanese rubber futures up

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Tuesday to touch a one-month high, driven by a softer yen and expectations among market participants ahead of a meeting between the top leaders from the world’s two largest economies later this week.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was up 2.1 yen, or 0.8%, at 269.8 yen ($1.78) per kg at closing. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 155 yuan, or 1.1%, at 14,455 yuan ($1,981.68) per metric ton. Against the dollar, the yen last stood at 151.70, languishing near a one-year low of 151.92 hit on Monday. A break below last year’s trough of 151.94 per dollar would mark a fresh 33-year low for the yen.

The White House said on Monday President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss strengthening communication and managing competition when they meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week. “Anticipating the Biden-Xi meeting later this week, renewed diplomatic relations between the US and China are seen as a positive sign for China’s openness to international business, thus injecting fresh optimism into the markets this week,” said a Singapore-based trader.

rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures up

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Bilawal sharpens anti-PML(N) rhetoric

Read more stories