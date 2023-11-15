KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.298 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,554.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 3.808billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.754 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.567 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 860.858 million), Silver (PKR 699.731 million), Platinum (PKR 628.764 million), DJ (PKR 324.984 million), Natural Gas (PKR 213.183 million),SP 500 (PKR 182.811 million), Japan Equity (PKR 103.185 million), Copper (PKR 102.343 million), Palladium (PKR 27.813 million) and Brent (PKR 24.903 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.223 were traded.

