Markets Print 2023-11-15
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 14, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 14, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 56,665.93
High: 56,873.99
Low: 56,118.18
Net Change: 142.35
Volume (000): 255,537
Value (000): 14,608,241
Makt Cap (000) 1,868,292,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,208.70
NET CH (+) 265.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,320.27
NET CH (-) 27.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,134.57
NET CH (-) 132.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,980.06
NET CH (+) 366.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,974.69
NET CH (+) 24.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,847.02
NET CH (+) 76.10
------------------------------------
As on: 14-November-2023
====================================
