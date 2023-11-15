KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (November 14, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 56,665.93 High: 56,873.99 Low: 56,118.18 Net Change: 142.35 Volume (000): 255,537 Value (000): 14,608,241 Makt Cap (000) 1,868,292,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,208.70 NET CH (+) 265.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,320.27 NET CH (-) 27.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,134.57 NET CH (-) 132.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,980.06 NET CH (+) 366.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,974.69 NET CH (+) 24.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,847.02 NET CH (+) 76.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-November-2023 ====================================

