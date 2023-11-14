BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Ukraine says Russia tries to push on east, involves more drones

Reuters Published November 14, 2023

A top Ukrainian military official said Russian troops continued simultaneous assault attempts in several directions on the country’s east, now launching even more attack drones.

Kyiv’s counteroffensive aimed at retaking occupied land in the country’s south and east has not managed to move as fast as expected due to heavy mining and strong defensive lines of Russian troops.

In mid-October, Russian soldiers launched a massive offensive campaign near the eastern town of Avdiivka, followed by an intensification in other frontline sections in the east.

Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson

On Tuesday, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Russia, despite high losses, has been attacking Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk.

“In addition, the enemy has increased the use of kamikaze drones,” he said on Telegram messenger.

“North and south of Bakhmut, Russian troops are trying to seize the initiative by conducting counterattacks. However, our defenders break all the plans and attempts of invaders to seize our land,” Syrskyi added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he received military reports on an increasing number of attacks in the east, including in Avdiivka direction.

He added that Ukrainian forces hold the ground and continue assault operations. Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

