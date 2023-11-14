BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelensky says Russian attacks increasing

AFP Published November 14, 2023 Updated November 14, 2023 08:19pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday Russia was increasing its attacks across the front line, as Kyiv called for the West to boost weapons supplies ahead of winter.

Neither side has made any significant territorial gain for months, but both Zelensky and the Kremlin have denied the conflict has ground to a stalemate.

"The military reported an increase in the number of enemy assaults," Zelensky said in a post on social media, with Russians attacking around the cities of Donetsk, Kupyansk and Avdiivka.

Two killed in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson

Zelensky has warned Russia is likely to increase air strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, as it did this time last year.

He called strikes on the city of Kherson a day earlier that killed three people and wounded a dozen -- including a newborn baby -- "revenge" attacks that were were "without any military necessity".

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Monday to press Ukraine's need to keep the flow of Western weapons coming.

"As winter approaches, we expect the Russian missile terror to intensify," Yermak posted on Telegram after the meeting.

"Therefore, we are in dire need of air and missile defence systems that will protect Ukrainian cities, key critical infrastructure facilities, and grain corridor routes," he said.

Yermak later said he also met US national security adviser Jake Sullivan as well as British and European security and foreign policy advisers to discuss the "situation on the battlefield".

Yermak said Russia has increased the number of its forces in Ukraine and that Kyiv "needs to maintain international support".

With the conflict dragging for almost 21 months, Ukraine fears growing Western fatigue and world attention on the Israel-Hamas war could weaken support for its army.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russian invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Zelensky says Russian attacks increasing

Inter-bank: rupee slips for 16th successive session against US dollar

Taliban minister raises issue of refugee assets during Pakistan visit

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank Limited to commence operations nationwide

'Focus on Lahore,' says Bilawal as PML-N supremo woos parties across country

Law ministry notifies PTI chief’s jail trial in Al Qadir Trust case

KSE-100 ekes out gain despite profit-taking

Israeli hostage families start 5-day march on Netanyahu's home

IHC issues stay order against jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

Read more stories