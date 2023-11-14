BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
KSE-100 ekes out gain despite profit-taking

BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2023 07:18pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive session on Tuesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 added 142 points to close a new high of 56,665.93.

The KSE-100 started the session on a positive note, but soon went into negative territory due to profit-taking.

However, the index saw a strong buying spree in later part of the day and closed the session in the green, up by 142 points or 0.25%.

“After extreme volatility the market managed to close on a positive note today, however decent profit-taking was witnessed during the session,” brokerage house Ismail Iqbal Securities said in its post-market report.

During the session, power generation and distribution, technology and communication, and automobile assembler sectors remained the major contributors, the brokerage house said.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index crossed the 56,500 level for the first time in its history, amid a gain of over 1,132 points.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee sustained losses for the 16th successive session against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.11% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. As per the State Bank of Pakistan, the currency settled at 287.87, a decrease of Re0.32.

