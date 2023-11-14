BAFL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.59%)
Kremlin, on US probe into oil sanctions, says Russia is acting in its own interests

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 03:09pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia was acting in its own interests when asked about a probe by the United States into alleged violations of Western oil sanctions on Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters that President Vladimir Putin would hold a meeting on the fuel and energy complex later on Tuesday.

Russia accuses US of being behind alleged Kremlin drone attack

The US Treasury Department has sent notices to ship management companies requesting information about 100 vessels it suspects of violating Western sanctions on Russian oil, according to a source who has seen the documents.

