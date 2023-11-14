BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
Indo-Pacific trade talks need ‘further work’: Yellen

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 11:04am

SAN FRANCISCO: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said there has been “very substantial progress” on three of the four areas under discussion by the 14 member countries of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, but that trade needs “further work.”

A centerpiece of the Biden administration’s efforts to deepen economic ties with Asian nations and counter China’s rising dominance in the Pacific, the IPEF is a forum for multilateral talks aimed at forging agreements in a range of areas, including trade.

Economic ties ‘underpin’ US approach to Asia-Pacific: Yellen

“My understanding is that very substantial progress has been made on three of the four pillars” of the talks, Yellen said in a news conference in San Francisco, referring to talks on supply chains, the climate transition, and anti-corruption.

Janet Yellen Indo Pacific Economic Framework

