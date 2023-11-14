BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
HBL Islamic Prestige Lounge inaugurated in Rawalpindi

Press Release Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

RAWALPINDI: HBL inaugurated its 8th Islamic Prestige Lounge located in GPO Haider Chowk, Rawalpindi. The Prestige footprint is now spread across 17 cities including an international footprint in Jumeirah, Dubai with plans to expand further.

The inauguration of the lounge was done by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL accompanied by valued clients and senior leaders of the Bank.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive Islamic proposition offers Shariah-compliant banking solutions to our clients.

The proposition includes seamless instant account opening with tailored solutions through dedicated digital &physical channels and portfolio managers. The account offers personalized banking services to its clients including but not limited to instant world elite debit card issuance, top-notch alliances, Multi-layered secure lockers, and dedicated conference rooms. The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Islamic Prestige Lounge at GPO Haider Chowk, Rawalpindi. This lounge is a good demonstration of HBL merging two of its key business priorities namely meeting the demand for Shariah-compliant solutions & services and serving our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan.”

