Caretaker KP cabinet administered oath

PESHAWAR: The oath taking ceremony of the caretaker cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at Governor’s House Peshawar here on Monday.

During the ceremony Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to 9 members of the caretaker provincial cabinet as provincial ministers.

Those who were administered oath include Syed Masood Shah, Former Justice Irshad Qaiser, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr. Najeebullah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Engineer Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Engineer Ahmed Jan and Syed Amir Abdullah.

