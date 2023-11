ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources said that Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s name has been placed on ECL in the Al Qadir Trust case on the recommendation of Chairman NAB.

