Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases: Court orders implementation of arrest warrants for IK

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, ordered the implementation of arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, approved the NAB’s plea seeking the implementation of the arrest warrant issued by the anti-graft body against the PTI chief.

The court directed the superintendent Adiala Jail to make necessary arrangements for the execution of arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, the special court hearing the cypher case against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the execution of arrest warrants.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, and investigative officers, Mohsin, Waqarul Hassan, Mian Umar Nadeem, among others, appeared in court.

Abbasi requested the court to direct the jail superintendent to implement the arrest warrant inside the jail.

The NAB investigators require the custody of the accused to conduct an investigation on him regarding the allegation of misuse of authority and illegal sale of Toshakhana gifts, he said, adding that the bureau wants to include Khan in the investigation in order to complete the probe.

The judge inquired about the stance of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the matter, the prosecutor replied that the matter is pending, with no suspension order or standing order issued by the IHC.

He also informed the court that the accused was in the custody of a special court and NAB also obtained NOC from the same court.

The court questioned whether the issuance of warrants would eliminate the need to summon the accused.

The prosecutor told the court that the bureau would file an application before the court for obtaining physical remand of the accused if it needed.

He told the court that the jail superintendent would not allow NAB to arrest Khan without the direction of the court.

The court approved the NAB’s request and issued an order to the Adiala jail superintendent for the implementation of arrest warrants.

