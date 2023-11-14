BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-14

Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases: Court orders implementation of arrest warrants for IK

Fazal Sher Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Monday, ordered the implementation of arrest warrants issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, approved the NAB’s plea seeking the implementation of the arrest warrant issued by the anti-graft body against the PTI chief.

The court directed the superintendent Adiala Jail to make necessary arrangements for the execution of arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, the special court hearing the cypher case against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi issued a no objection certificate (NOC) for the execution of arrest warrants.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, Prosecutor Irfan Bhola, and investigative officers, Mohsin, Waqarul Hassan, Mian Umar Nadeem, among others, appeared in court.

Abbasi requested the court to direct the jail superintendent to implement the arrest warrant inside the jail.

The NAB investigators require the custody of the accused to conduct an investigation on him regarding the allegation of misuse of authority and illegal sale of Toshakhana gifts, he said, adding that the bureau wants to include Khan in the investigation in order to complete the probe.

The judge inquired about the stance of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the matter, the prosecutor replied that the matter is pending, with no suspension order or standing order issued by the IHC.

He also informed the court that the accused was in the custody of a special court and NAB also obtained NOC from the same court.

The court questioned whether the issuance of warrants would eliminate the need to summon the accused.

The prosecutor told the court that the bureau would file an application before the court for obtaining physical remand of the accused if it needed.

He told the court that the jail superintendent would not allow NAB to arrest Khan without the direction of the court.

The court approved the NAB’s request and issued an order to the Adiala jail superintendent for the implementation of arrest warrants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB PTI Toshakhana Al Qadir Trust

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases: Court orders implementation of arrest warrants for IK

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories