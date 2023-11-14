Shahdara flyover will be opened for vehicular traffic soon: LDA

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the Shahdara flyover project is nearing completion and it will be opened for traffic soon.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Shahdara flyover project on Monday. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore to speed up horticulture works. He said the Shahdara flyover project will be opened for traffic very soon as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab, which will resolve the long-standing problem of traffic at the main entrance and exit of the city.

On this occasion, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, the contractor and the project director briefed the LDA DG about the progress of the project. He was told that finishing work on both bridges of Shahdara flyover is going on day and night and the asphalt work on the ramps of Flyover II will be completed today (Monday). Moreover, installation of electric poles is ongoing while lane marking work will be started in the next 24 hours. Later, he also visited the under-construction controlled Access Corridor on the Bund Road and inspected the ongoing works. On this occasion, the LDA Chief Engineer, the contractor and the project team briefed the LDA DG about the progress of the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023