Bilawal celebrates Diwali in Mithi, steps up election campaign

MITHI: In an apparent jab at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) whose leaders have been granted ‘concessions’ that some political analysts believe are unprecedented, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that those seeking power through the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) method will inevitably fail.

Bilawal celebrated Diwali with party workers and the people of Tharparkar in Mithi Monday. Besides participating in the celebrations at local temples, he also addressed a public gathering at Marvi Stadium in Mithi.

He said that certain entities promote politics of hatred and division but they would never want the era of ‘90s politics’ to return. He noted that despite the elections being just a few months away, the election schedule has not yet been announced.

He stated that he does not seek support from the left or right but instead looks to the people for his election. He predicted that many political parties will be shocked by the results of the February elections. He accused some of plotting behind closed doors and manipulating election results in advance.

Bilawal insisted that the public will not approve of any “conspiracy” this time. He added that the populace had endured years of a “selected Raj” and would never do so again.

He stated that voters will have three choices in the elections and will select the PPP from among them because they will not choose either the ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Intishar’ or the ‘Pakistan Mehngai League’.

Pledging to raise salaries fivefold if elected, Bilawal emphasized that poverty alleviation is essential for national progress. He outlined several initiatives his party would implement to address this issue.