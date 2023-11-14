BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Bilawal celebrates Diwali in Mithi, steps up election campaign

NNI Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

MITHI: In an apparent jab at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) whose leaders have been granted ‘concessions’ that some political analysts believe are unprecedented, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that those seeking power through the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) method will inevitably fail.

Bilawal celebrated Diwali with party workers and the people of Tharparkar in Mithi Monday. Besides participating in the celebrations at local temples, he also addressed a public gathering at Marvi Stadium in Mithi.

He said that certain entities promote politics of hatred and division but they would never want the era of ‘90s politics’ to return. He noted that despite the elections being just a few months away, the election schedule has not yet been announced.

He stated that he does not seek support from the left or right but instead looks to the people for his election. He predicted that many political parties will be shocked by the results of the February elections. He accused some of plotting behind closed doors and manipulating election results in advance.

Bilawal insisted that the public will not approve of any “conspiracy” this time. He added that the populace had endured years of a “selected Raj” and would never do so again.

He stated that voters will have three choices in the elections and will select the PPP from among them because they will not choose either the ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Intishar’ or the ‘Pakistan Mehngai League’.

Pledging to raise salaries fivefold if elected, Bilawal emphasized that poverty alleviation is essential for national progress. He outlined several initiatives his party would implement to address this issue.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PTI PMLN election campaign Diwali

