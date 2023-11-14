BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
Opinion Print 2023-11-14

By the way, where’s Hezbollah?

Published November 14, 2023 Updated November 14, 2023 06:56am

The role of Hezbollah in Lebanon in relation to growing Israeli atrocities on Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank has become quite ambiguous over the past many days; it strongly appears that Iran’s principal arm in the Arab world is not coming clean about its strategy.

Iran too is not going beyond its rhetoric insofar as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is concerned. Hezbollah’s firebrand leader Nasrallah’s recent speech, for example, does not really constitute any meaningful pressure on Israel to force the latter to revisit its current strategy through which the Zionist state seeks the total annihilation of the besieged Gazans in the coming days and weeks.

It increasingly appears that Iran and Hezbollah are not jolted by the enormity of death and destruction that the Jewish state has wrought in the world’s largest open air prison in particular.

Both of them seem to be gloating over the misery of Palestinians through their inaction. Needless to say, the death toll in Gaza is nearing the 12,000 mark.

Be that as it may, I wish to seek answers to the following questions: Will Hezbollah ultimately launch an all-out war on Israel? It may be noted that the Lebanese armed group has exchanged fire with the Israeli military but stopped short of using the most powerful missiles in its arsenal.

So when will Hezbollah’s base become convinced that the party is not doing enough even after massive deterioration in the Gaza situation? There is no doubt about the fact that Hamas is certainly in existential danger, given Israel is mowing down Palestinians by the thousands.

Will Nasrullah still stand by if Israel begins to target civilians in Lebanon and cause major casualties?

Mehdi Hasan

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lebanon Hezbollah Palestinian Gaza Israeli Palestinian conflict

