BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Nov 14, 2023
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Published 14 Nov, 2023

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.634 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,599.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.791billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.325 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.635 billion), Currencies through COTS(PKR 1.404 billion), DJ (PKR 645.654 million), Silver (PKR 615.485 million), Platinum (PKR 503.122 million), Palladium (PKR 222.232 million), Japan Equity (PKR 168.332 million), Brent (PKR 133.492 million),SP 500 (PKR 121.983 million), Natural Gas (PKR 58.183 million) and Copper (PKR 10.371 million).

In Agricultural commodities,21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR32.977 were traded.

PMEX PMEX the traded value

