KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.634 billion and the number of lots traded was 13,599.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.791billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.325 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.635 billion), Currencies through COTS(PKR 1.404 billion), DJ (PKR 645.654 million), Silver (PKR 615.485 million), Platinum (PKR 503.122 million), Palladium (PKR 222.232 million), Japan Equity (PKR 168.332 million), Brent (PKR 133.492 million),SP 500 (PKR 121.983 million), Natural Gas (PKR 58.183 million) and Copper (PKR 10.371 million).

In Agricultural commodities,21 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR32.977 were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023