BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Japanese rubber futures up on prospects

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose to a 3-1/2-week high on Monday, as a recovery in automobile sales in Japan increased prospects for stronger tyre demand while the yen’s decline to a fresh one-year low prompted buying.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery settled 3.0 yen, or 1.1%, higher at 267.7 yen ($1.8) per kg. The contract touched its highest since Oct. 19 of 268.9 yen earlier in the session. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery climbed 20 yuan to finish at 14,315 yuan ($1,963) per metric ton.

“Recent signs of recovering sales by Japanese automakers lent support to market sentiment,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities. “Also, the yen’s continued slide boosted the prices of most Japanese commodity futures, including rubber,” Yoshida said, adding that OSE prices may advance further as long as the yen remains in a bearish trend.

Nissan Motor and Honda Motor last week said they expect higher profit this year than previously forecast, a sign of how Japan’s automakers are seeing some benefit from a weak yen currency and a recovery in sales.

The US dollar climbed to its highest levels in over a year against the yen on Monday, supported by a scaling back of expectations for US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts next year. A weaker yen makes yen-denominated assets more affordable when purchased in other currencies. Investors were also watching closely for any signs that could affect the relationship between Beijing and Washington.

US President Joe Biden this week will host a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) country leaders in San Francisco, which will feature a planned meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

