Court grants transit remand of Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Monday, granted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) one-day transit remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in an alleged corruption case.

Judicial magistrate Qudratullah handed over Qaiser to ACE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on transit remand.

The ACE wanted the custody of Qaiser in a case registered against him in the Anti-Corruption Department Swabi.

The ACE official told the court that the transit remand required for shifting Qaiser to Swabi. The court approved the PTI leader’s transit remand and directed the ACE official to produce him before the court within a day.

