Moonis Elahi declared PO

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday declared former federal minister Moonis Elahi a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in a case of alleged corruption of billions of rupees in development projects and directed the NAB to submit details of his assets.

The court was hearing an application by the investigating officer (IO) seeking proceedings under section 87 of the Cr.PC to declare Moonis a PO.

The court allowed the application of IO and directed the NAB to furnish details of the movable and immovable properties owned by the suspect so that process for their attachment could be initiated.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against several suspects including former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi and his secretary Sohail Asghar Awan and officials of C&W Saadat Nawaz Ajnala and Mehar Azmat Hayat on the allegations of misuse of authority and receiving illegal gratification.

It alleged that the investigation prima facie established that the suspects including the then Chief Minister Pervez Elahi approved schemes under supplementary grants and awarded contracts to their favourite contractors against kickbacks through his co-suspects and his son Moonis.

The NAB said the suspects caused a huge loss to the state exchequers.

