KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 13, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 56,523.58 High: 56,583.59 Low: 55,644.68 Net Change: 1132.21 Volume (000): 300,341 Value (000): 17,308,684 Makt Cap (000) 1,863,598,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,943.70 NET CH (+) 359.85 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,347.69 NET CH (+) 144.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,267.19 NET CH (+) 183.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,613.78 NET CH (+) 623.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,950.37 NET CH (+) 31.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,770.92 NET CH (+) 73.94 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-November-2023 ====================================

