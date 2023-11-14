Markets Print 2023-11-14
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 13, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 13, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 56,523.58
High: 56,583.59
Low: 55,644.68
Net Change: 1132.21
Volume (000): 300,341
Value (000): 17,308,684
Makt Cap (000) 1,863,598,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,943.70
NET CH (+) 359.85
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,347.69
NET CH (+) 144.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,267.19
NET CH (+) 183.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,613.78
NET CH (+) 623.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,950.37
NET CH (+) 31.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,770.92
NET CH (+) 73.94
------------------------------------
As on: 13-November-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments