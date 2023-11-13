BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares ease after ‘muhurat’ session gains; inflation data eyed

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 04:51pm

BENGALURU: Indian blue-chip shares fell on Monday, weighed down by the heavyweight information technology (IT) and financial stocks after gains in the special “muhurat” session and ahead of retail inflation data for October.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.42% lower at 19,443.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.50% to 64,933.87.

That was after they rose about 0.5% each to three-week highs in the special one-hour “muhurat” trading session on Sunday.

“The fall … is a case of technical pull-back after the rise in the special trading session on Sunday,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

The outlook for domestic markets remains positive due to stable earnings and strong macroeconomic fundamentals, said Dadheech.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian shares to “overweight”, citing strong growth prospects and sustained earnings momentum.

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

India’s retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a four-month low of 4.80% in October, a Reuters poll found. The data for October is due at 5:30 p.m. IST.

IT and financials lost 0.73% and 0.59%, respectively. They gained 0.72% and 0.44%, respectively, in the “muhurat” session.

SBI Life Insurance fell 2.26% and Bajaj Finance slid 1.25% to become the top losers on the Nifty 50.

The more domestically focussed mid-caps eked out a 0.07% gain, while the small-caps jumped 0.68%, aided by sustained retail inflows.

Among individual stocks, Coal India rose 5.29% after topping quarterly profit estimates on higher power demand.

Eicher Motors jumped 1.85% after a record second-quarter profit due to strong Royal Enfield motorcycle sales.

Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares ease after ‘muhurat’ session gains; inflation data eyed

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

Inter-bank: rupee fall continues, declines for 15th consecutive session

UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments

Summit Bank changes name to Bank Makramah Limited

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

Read more stories