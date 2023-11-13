BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
BIPL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.4%)
BOP 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.3%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.84%)
DGKC 66.25 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.65%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FCCL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
FFL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.9%)
GGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
HBL 97.11 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.84%)
HUBC 119.85 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.06%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.85%)
OGDC 103.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 82.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.94%)
PRL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.08%)
SNGP 53.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SSGC 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
TELE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.83%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (5.57%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 5,764 Increased By 115.1 (2.04%)
BR30 20,168 Increased By 384.7 (1.94%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares climb on healthcare boost, Novo Nordisk hits 1-month high

Published 13 Nov, 2023 03:16pm

European shares rose on Monday, aided by healthcare, with investors awaiting a slew of data throughout the week for clarity on the economic outlook as major central banks advocate restrictive monetary policies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8% by 0920 GMT, in a broad-based rally.

The index clocked its steepest single-day decline in three weeks on Friday, dropping by 1%, following remarks from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that tempered investor confidence in the notion that interest rates have reached a peak.

Focus now lies on key inflation data, including that of the US and the euro zone through the week.

European shares ease from 3-week high

“Markets are getting the feeling the Fed is good being data dependent. They want to see the impact of previous rate hikes on the economy, the full extent of which will take a while to see,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Investors are also watchful of US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

“Just the fact those lines of communication continue to be open brings a vibe of positivity and if we do see some significant headlines coming out of that, more focus will turn towards it,” Capital.com’s Hathorn added.

Markets appeared to look past the risk of a US government shutdown ahead of an end-of-week deadline for funding and Moody’s decision to lower its outlook on the US credit rating to “negative” from “stable”.

Among major stocks, Novo Nordisk jumped 2.6% to hit a near one-month high, driving the healthcare index up 1.4%, after data showed heart-protective benefits of its widely popular Wegovy obesity treatment are due to more than weight loss alone.

Denmark’s OMX Copenhagen 20 jumped 2%, outperforming its regional peers.

Britain’s Phoenix Group soared 7.1% to top the STOXX 600 after raising the full-year cash generation forecast.

British Land gained 5.5% after the property firm said it expects annual rental growth at the top end of its previous forecast range. Technip Energies dropped 1.9% after Barclays downgraded the stock to “underweight” from “overweight”.

Debt-laden Swedish property group SBB lost 6.9% as its quarterly pre-tax loss widened.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s premier Antonio Costa, who resigned recently, told foreign investors the country was open for business and wanted to remain attractive despite an ongoing corruption probe into “green” energy projects.

The country’s PSI 20 index was up 0.7% after losing nearly 2.4% last week.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares climb on healthcare boost, Novo Nordisk hits 1-month high

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

MARI commences gas production from appraisal well in Sindh

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Read more stories