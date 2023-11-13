BAFL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
DFML 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
DGKC 65.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.17%)
FABL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FFL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
GGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
HBL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.04%)
HUBC 118.74 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (5.08%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.71%)
KEL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.45%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
OGDC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
PAEL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.4%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.64%)
PPL 82.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.12%)
PRL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
SSGC 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
TPLP 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (3.59%)
UNITY 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 5,747 Increased By 98.1 (1.74%)
BR30 20,129 Increased By 345.8 (1.75%)
KSE100 56,303 Increased By 911.7 (1.65%)
KSE30 18,890 Increased By 324 (1.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 01:13pm

The Pakistani rupee continued its downward trajectory against the US dollar in the open market on Monday.

During the day, currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 289 for selling and 286 for buying purposes for customers.

During the previous week, the PKR lost 3 rupees for both buying and selling against the USD, closing at 285.00 and 288.00, respectively, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank market, the rupee was hovering at 287 level against the greenback.

The gap between rates in the inter-bank and open markets is required to be less than 1.25% under one of the structural benchmarks set by the International Monetary Fund.

The market is watching the ongoing discussions between the government and the IMF.

Pakistan and the IMF initiated technical level discussions on the first review on November 03 and policy level talks are likely to be held from 13th November (Monday) onwards.

Last week, the caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar told the media that she is optimistic about the success of talks with the IMF on the first review while responding to questions outside the Finance Ministry.

She added that talks are progressing positively as all the ministries and divisions have implemented the agreed targets and their performance is satisfactory.

Open market rates Exchange rate US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar open market operations IMF and Pakistan forex rates

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Nov 13, 2023 01:41pm
Managed 290 in interbank they want to show IMF as market trend, by their review time span, 20-Nov. It was possible for handlers to bring up to 250 but they didn't because it was agreed by neutrals with business brass to sell at 307- and buy back at 275 and sell again at 290+. Buy back again USD after release of 2nd trench by 15-Dec.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Open-market: rupee sees decline against US dollar

Largest Gaza hospital ‘not functioning’ amid Israeli assault

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

China, Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s historic Andaman exercise

Voyage Freight raises $1mn in pre-seed funding

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

Read more stories