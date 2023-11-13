Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee sustained a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.08% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 287.25, a decrease of Re0.22 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee extended its downtrend against the US dollar as it depreciated 0.95% or Rs2.72 to settle at 287.03 in the inter-bank market.

It was the fourth consecutive week that the local currency witnessed a fall, cumulatively down by 3.3% or Rs9.41 since October 13.

Earlier, the local currency maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions - one of the longest appreciation runs as it cumulatively gained 10.93% since hitting a record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market on September 5.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are likely to initiate policy-level talks from November 13 (today) onwards.

Internationally, the US dollar was steady on Monday as traders awaited another batch of inflation data from the United States that is expected to offer further clues this week on whether the Federal Reserve has more work to do to tame price pressures.

The focus for most traders will be firmly on US consumer price index (CPI) numbers due on Tuesday after the Fed’s policy meeting this month tempered its hawkish stance although Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week hinted that the battle against inflation may not be over yet.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, was last mostly flat at 105.80.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, backed off on Monday, reversing their Friday rally, as renewed concerns over waning demand in the United States and China dented market sentiment.

Brent crude futures for January were down 71 cents, or 0.87%, at $80.72 a barrel at 0400 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $76.49, down 68 cents, or 0.88%.

