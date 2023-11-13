Futures spread up 266bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 288bps to 20.34 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter slightly improved as average daily volumes increased by 6.7 percent to 117.68 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 110.29 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 2.7 percent to Rs 5.16 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.30 billion.

