Nov 13, 2023
Print 2023-11-13

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Sohail Sarfraz Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has referred a serious matter of nepotism and corruption in the appointment of Legal Advisers/ Advocates by FBR’s field formations, to the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and directed to ensure transparency and due adherence to the law/ instructions.

In a public interest complaint to unmask such practices in the FBR, the sensitive matter to stop nepotism and corruption in appointment of Legal Advisers/Advocates by FBR’s various field formations has been referred by the President to the Chairman FBR in a recently passed order in Representation No. President’s order stated “complaints have been filed agitating nepotism and corruption in appointment of Legal Advisers/Advocates by FBR’s various field formations. The hearing was fixed for October 19, 2023.

Waheed Shahzad Butt, Advocate has appeared, whereas, no representative of FBR has appeared despite notice. It is stated by the learned counsel that he had definite information and material about the persons on the panel of the FBR representing it before judicial fora and are at the same time representing the private parties in cases filed against FBR.

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

It is contended that FBR has ignored the SOP regarding Panel Advocates vide C.No.8(71)S(P.A)/2021 dated 23.08.2021 and letter dated 15.02.2022 vide C.No.1(73)SS(A&A)/2016/VOL-VIII/PT and there is violation of terms and conditions specifically agreed to by panel advocate vide letter C.No.9/19/Lit/2018 dated 19.04.2018, which categorically states “He is not authorized to enter appearance in any case against FBR or its field formations” FBR panel advocate has appeared before Hon’ble Islamabad High Court in a Writ Petition on behalf of petitioner tax employees against respondent No. 2 who is Chairman FBR.

Such assertions/allegations need to be looked into by the competent authority/Chairman FBR, to ensure transparency and due adherence to the law/instructions on the subject. Accordingly, the President, as per his decision above, has been pleased to remit the matter to the Chairman FBR for due consideration of the matter, President’s order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

corruption FBR Waheed Shahzad Butt President Dr Arif Alvi FBR chairman nepotism legal advisors

