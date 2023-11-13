SSUET signs accord with South Korean varsity

KARACHI: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Kyungdong University, South Korea, and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) for academic cooperation.

Intending to strengthen ties through joint projects and activities of both universities, the agreement will allow exchange of students, researchers, and faculty, joint research, and resource sharing.

A delegation comprising Chaewon Jung, Managing Director, and Dr Sehrish Gul, Assistant Professor KDU, led by President KDU, John Kyu Lee visited Sir Syed University and discussed KDU’s Global Academic Collaboration Programme with faculty and high officials of the university.

President Prof Dr Johan Lee on behalf of Kyungdong University Global Campus and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin, on behalf of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi signed the agreement, The signing ceremony was attended by Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, deans, chairmen, HoDs, faculty members, and others.

Dr Sehrish Gul, Assistant Professor KDU gave a comprehensive presentation about the Korean university. She highlighted that the university has 33 undergraduate programmes and the strength of the students exceeding 7500 including 1500 international students from 24 different nationalities. Director ORIC, Prof Dr Rabia Noor Enam also gave a very informative presentation about Sir Syed University.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, President KDU, Prof Dr Johan Lee, said that Kyungdong University has been established as one of the top-notch institutions in its employment ratings of graduates. Kyungdong University endeavors to educate a new generation of leaders with a clear mission of service for the nation and humanity.

We are strong in international mobility, so we learn from you, also we share what we enjoy success with the big coterie. So we are happy to be recognized by our colleagues, not particularly our students. If you make one single mistake, your name goes down, so we don’t have time to relax.

Every year we upgrade our system. As a result, this country is not only going to be recognized by our students but also international community.

President KDU, Prof Dr Johan Lee, pointed out that students cannot be productive until they acquire sufficient necessary training. Korea Global Campus makes history every single day. Korean traditional research is making social commercialization.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that the change is in every domain of the academic sector and the important thing is how we can incorporate it in more depth and how the adjustment of courses would take place according to our environment.

This contract is a good initiative so that our students would get a chance to study at a foreign university and to explore the new venues of research-based knowledge.

