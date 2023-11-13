BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-13

73pc growth seen in rice, sesame seed exports: PBF

APP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) said Pakistan’s exports increased by 13.5% in October 2023, reaching a total of $2.7 billion, according to the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) and the trade deficit also decreased by 4.5% during the same period.

The PBF’s Vice President, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad, said that the agriculture sector grew by 73% in October, with rice and sesame seed exports increasing significantly. This, he said, shows that the country’s exports are diversifying and that the agricultural industry is strong.

Jawad also said that Pakistan needs to increase its services exports, particularly in information and communication technology (ICT), in order to reduce its balance of payment deficit. He pointed out that India’s ICT exports crossed the $140 billion mark in fiscal year 2022-23, doubling in the past five years. In contrast, Pakistan’s ICT exports peaked at $2.6 billion in fiscal year 2021-22, but have not grown since then.

Jawad said that the main reason for the difference between Pakistan and India is the availability of skilled labor. India has focused on technology and engineering in recent decades, which is paying off, while Pakistan’s education standards have declined.

He said that there is little that can be done to correct this situation in the short to medium term, but that Pakistan still has a lot of room to grow its ICT sector.

Jawad said that many IT companies in Pakistan complain that most IT graduates are not skilled enough to help generate exports. He suggested that this could be addressed by offering crash courses to teach half-cooked graduates the right skills.

He also said that the PBF believes that Pakistan does not have a shortage of talent, but that the technology sector is not creating enough demand and that it is very difficult to bring business to the country. He added that there is a problem with remitting money outside Pakistan, which reduces the incentive for companies to grow in the country.

Jawad said that the State Bank of Pakistan tried to address this problem in 2020, which led to higher growth in the following two years. However, he said that last year’s balance of payment crisis eroded confidence, and that companies are now trying their best to keep their dollars abroad. He said that the government needs to work on this issue.

A PBF official also said that it is encouraging that the caretaker IT minister is aiming to increase ICT exports to $10 billion and to bring the PayPal and Stripe payment gateways to Pakistan. He said that these are good steps, but that the SBP is not allowing exporters to remit to the existing limits due to the country’s chronic dollar shortages. He said that this issue needs to be addressed by the finance division.

Rice Exports PBF Pakistan Business Forum

Comments

1000 characters

73pc growth seen in rice, sesame seed exports: PBF

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Sea Guardians-3 strengthens Sino-Pak naval ties: experts

Death toll in Gaza rises to 11,180

Read more stories