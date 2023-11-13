Peshawar: prices of essential food items increase slightly

PESHAWAR: A nominal increase in the prices of essential food items like live chicken/ meat, vegetables, sugar, flour, cooking oil/ghee was witnessed in the retail market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Price of live chicken/meat has increased at Rs 360 per kg against the price of Rs 345 per kg in the retail market, the survey noted.

Similarly, it said the price of farm eggs surged up and being available at Rs 350 per dozen against the price of Rs 300-310 per dozen in the previous week.

Cow meat was available at Rs 1000-900 per kg while mutton beef was sold at Rs 2200-2500 per kg in the retail market, the survey added.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables remained skyrocketed in the open market.

Tomato prices surged up in the local market as available at Rs 150-200 per kg, which was selling at Rs 80 per kg in the previous week, while price of onion also went up as being sold at Rs 100 against the price of Rs 80 per kg.

One kilogram of ginger was still available at Rs 800-900 while one kilogram of garlic was available at Rs 350, the survey noted.

The survey said peas being sold at Rs 350-450 per kg, green pepper at Rs 100 per kg, okra at Rs 100 per kg, and curry at Rs 60 per kg and, Kachalu at Rs 110 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 150 per kg, turnip at Rs 120 per kg, eggplant (bringle) at Rs 100 per, Zucchini(tori) at Rs 120-150 per kg, lemon was being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Similarly, Arvi was available at Rs 150 per, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 100-120 per kg, green chilly at Rs 150 per kg, cabbage at Rs 150 per kg, capsicum at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes being available at Rs 70 per kg in the retail market.

Price of sugar remains steady in the local market and available at Rs 140 per kg against Rs 150 per kg in the retail market as no further decrease was witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs 340-350 per kg, while low quality rice available at Rs 320 per kg, while tota rice was available at Rs 160 per kg and Rs180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs 570 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 240 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs 320 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 280 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 260 per kg, red bean at Rs 560 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg, red bean from Rs 450 per kg.

Similarly, the survey said the prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets.

A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs 2900, mixed brown flour at Rs 2600-2700 per 20kg bag while 80kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market, it added.

On the other hand, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby milk, milk powder, pampers and others also remained skyrocketed in the local market.

Prices of fruits; however, went up in the local market. Rate of apples reached Rs 350 per kg, persimmon Rs 230 per kg and banana Rs 170 per dozen, guava at Rs 150 per kg, grapes at Rs 250-300 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

