Nov 13, 2023
Pakistan

CTP issues 326,365 challans to violators

APP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

MULTAN: The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 326,365 challans to traffic rules violators and generated revenue of over Rs 106.8 million during the ongoing ten months of fiscal year 2023.

CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads of the city but also issuing challans to road users over violations under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid.

He said that the traffic wardens have issued 326,365 challans to traffic rules violators during last ten months including 43,056 in January, 15241 in February, 23,260 in March, 32,997 in April, 39,493 in May, 33,302 in June, 30,278 in July, 34,368 in August, 34,769 in September and 39,601 challans in the month of October 2023.

Besides issuing challans to violators, the CTP officials were also taking other actions against the violators including the registration of FIRs, impounding vehicles and cancellation of license and route permits. He said that the city traffic police have impounded 9646 vehicles over violations while cancelled driving license of 18 drivers and suspended route permits of 37 passenger vehicles, he added.

The department has also got registered FIRs against 231 violators under PPC laws while handed over 17 baggers to the concerned police stations during a special crackdown against vagrancy act violators.

Adnan further disclosed that police officials took action against 14800 vehicles using tinted glasses, 22244 over one-way violations, 345 speed limit violators, 1688 underage drivers and removed four illegal blue light during the above said period.

