Torkham border: smuggling of foreign currency foiled

PESHAWAR: Customs authorities have foiled smuggling of foreign currency in two different operations at Torkham border.

The staff recovered 14,200 euros and USD 5,700 from the passengers going to Afghanistan, said in a press release here on Sunday.

According to the instructions of Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Akram and Collector Customs Enforcement Khawaja Naeem, the checking against foreign currency has been tightened and the staff conducted a thorough search of passengers’ luggage and body coming and going from Afghanistan.

Torkham border will not allow the smuggling of illegal items including foreign currency and drugs and will monitor all points to prevent smuggling.

A day earlier, an official statement said, the Torkham Customs Station Import Terminal, the import staff seized 24,320 packets of Indian gutka (Pan Prag), 24,320 packets of blade, 8,400 packets of foreign smuggled goods.

One crore nine hundred sixty one thousand one hundred and sixty rupees is said to have been recovered, according to a press release of the Customs department.

On this occasion, Customs Superintendent Mujahid Deen while talking to the media said that the checking process has been made further tighten on the instructions of the Collector Customs Appraisal Peshawar.

The above-mentioned items have been recovered from two empty trucks, against which a case has been registered and the goods, truck and both drivers have been arrested.

