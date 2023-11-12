PML-N always comes to power through rigged polls: Sharjeel Memon

Former Sindh transport minister Sharjeel Inam Memon claimed on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always come into power through rigging in elections, Aaj News reported.

“Look at the history of Pakistan. The PML-N had to resort to prejudice and hateful slogans in an attempt to win people’s support in Punjab. They never got power through a fair election. From the formation of IJI to nine stars, the PML-N always started the rigging in the election,” he said during a news conference in Karachi.

Memon criticised all rival political parties, saying PTI, PML-N, and MQM-P had always done the politics of division and prejudice.

Without mentioning names, he said a PML-N leader had called the condition in Sindh deteriorated.

“The PML-N leaders are saying the situation is bad in a province where there are hospitals in every district and introduced robotic and cyber knife surgery,” he added.

“Those who were given strong governments in Punjab with full blessings could not build a single hospital in the province while in Sindh there is no need to go abroad for any treatment as every treatment is available in the province,” he added.

The PPP leader said that attempts were being made to make alliances between the political parties that lost popularity among the masses to stop the PPP from coming into power in the next elections.

“A selected government was imposed on Pakistan in 2018. We do not want the same thing to happen in 2024,” he added.

Memon said that the PML-N failed to provide economic relief to the masses during the 16-month tenure of the PDM, saying “Finance division was the responsibility of the PML-N who failed to perform.”