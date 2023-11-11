BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-11

Making Shehbaz PM was need of the hour: Bilawal

NNI Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that making PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister was the need of hour.

Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the PPP will win the general elections like the local bodies elections. “The PPP will get the vote on February 8.”

He said that the MQM-PML-N alliance will benefit the PPP. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics is there in all over the country. The PPP can contest the elections along with him and fight against him, as well,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that ‘the king’s party’ would encounter challenges in the upcoming general elections.

He expressed trust in his party’s success in both the general elections and local polls, stressing the capacity to contend with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Highlighting his party’s success in local body elections, particularly in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto asserted victory on February 8. He recounted a call from General (R) Bajwa two days prior to the no-confidence motion, urging withdrawal of it. He said that he worked hard to make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto voiced concerns over the economic and political crisis, emphasising Sindh’s rights and the harassment of resources.

Criticising PTI’s past stance on democracy, he asserted commitment to holding elections on February 8 and advocated for a strong approach towards the Tehreek-e-Taliban in the context of Afghanistan.

Addressing disloyalty within political parties, Bilawal Bhutto warned that those abandoning their parties would face consequences in the elections.

He criticised slogans in Punjab favouring bureaucrats, stating that PTI now recognises the importance of the constitution and law, underscoring the need for a collective learning experience.

Bilawal also expressed a commitment to enhancing facilities for Karachi’s citizens, particularly in terms of travel and recreation, citing the positive impact of Dino Safari Park on KMC’s income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif elections Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP general elections

Comments

1000 characters

Making Shehbaz PM was need of the hour: Bilawal

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories