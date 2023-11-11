Making Shehbaz PM was need of the hour: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that making PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister was the need of hour.

Talking to the media on Friday, he said that the PPP will win the general elections like the local bodies elections. “The PPP will get the vote on February 8.”

He said that the MQM-PML-N alliance will benefit the PPP. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics is there in all over the country. The PPP can contest the elections along with him and fight against him, as well,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto stated that ‘the king’s party’ would encounter challenges in the upcoming general elections.

He expressed trust in his party’s success in both the general elections and local polls, stressing the capacity to contend with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Highlighting his party’s success in local body elections, particularly in Karachi, Bilawal Bhutto asserted victory on February 8. He recounted a call from General (R) Bajwa two days prior to the no-confidence motion, urging withdrawal of it. He said that he worked hard to make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister.

Bilawal Bhutto voiced concerns over the economic and political crisis, emphasising Sindh’s rights and the harassment of resources.

Criticising PTI’s past stance on democracy, he asserted commitment to holding elections on February 8 and advocated for a strong approach towards the Tehreek-e-Taliban in the context of Afghanistan.

Addressing disloyalty within political parties, Bilawal Bhutto warned that those abandoning their parties would face consequences in the elections.

He criticised slogans in Punjab favouring bureaucrats, stating that PTI now recognises the importance of the constitution and law, underscoring the need for a collective learning experience.

Bilawal also expressed a commitment to enhancing facilities for Karachi’s citizens, particularly in terms of travel and recreation, citing the positive impact of Dino Safari Park on KMC’s income.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023