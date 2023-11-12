PM Kakar reminds international community to intervene; implement solution to Palestine issue

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reminded the international community to promptly intervene and implement a durable solution to Palestine issue as the five-week ceaseless Israeli’s military aggression led to genocide and stoked fears of engulfing the region into wider conflict, APP reported on Sunday.

During his participation in the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Saudi Capital of Riyadh on Saturday, he underscored the urgency of bringing an end to Israel’s aggression and brutality with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of siege of Gaza, and rapid and unhindered humanitarian and relief assistance.

The prime minister of Pakistan was among the prominent leaders of the Muslim world that vociferously and very candidly highlighted the root causes leading to current humanitarian crisis with over 11,000 deaths in Gaza due to Israel’s indiscriminate aerial and ground blitz after October 7.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit considering the human catastrophe that befell upon the Palestinian territories with Israel’s belligerent military invasion.

The summit assumed significance as it brought the Muslims leaders from across the globe and continents together on one platform, expressing unifying stance and forging a spirit of brotherhood and affinities for the unfortunate civilians of Gaza undergoing horrors of usage of globally banned arsenal and weapons by Israel occupation forces.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister regretted that they were witnessing another war in Gaza which was ‘a genocide’, sharing his pains at the distressing and miserable images of the women and children in the backdrop of bombs being dropped at hospitals, refugees’ camps and ambulances as Israel had turned Gaza into a living hell.

“Israel’s incessant flouting of international laws with impunity had few parallels in history, he said, adding “I condemn these atrocities in the strongest terms.”

The interim PM called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, urging the UNSC members to rise above their differences and urgently perform their primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security in the region. “Human lives cannot be sacrificed at the altar of technicalities,” he added.