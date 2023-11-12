BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Kakar reminds international community to intervene; implement solution to Palestine issue

BR Web Desk Published November 12, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reminded the international community to promptly intervene and implement a durable solution to Palestine issue as the five-week ceaseless Israeli’s military aggression led to genocide and stoked fears of engulfing the region into wider conflict, APP reported on Sunday.

During his participation in the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Saudi Capital of Riyadh on Saturday, he underscored the urgency of bringing an end to Israel’s aggression and brutality with an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of siege of Gaza, and rapid and unhindered humanitarian and relief assistance.

The prime minister of Pakistan was among the prominent leaders of the Muslim world that vociferously and very candidly highlighted the root causes leading to current humanitarian crisis with over 11,000 deaths in Gaza due to Israel’s indiscriminate aerial and ground blitz after October 7.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit considering the human catastrophe that befell upon the Palestinian territories with Israel’s belligerent military invasion.

The summit assumed significance as it brought the Muslims leaders from across the globe and continents together on one platform, expressing unifying stance and forging a spirit of brotherhood and affinities for the unfortunate civilians of Gaza undergoing horrors of usage of globally banned arsenal and weapons by Israel occupation forces.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and for their right to self-determination.

The prime minister regretted that they were witnessing another war in Gaza which was ‘a genocide’, sharing his pains at the distressing and miserable images of the women and children in the backdrop of bombs being dropped at hospitals, refugees’ camps and ambulances as Israel had turned Gaza into a living hell.

“Israel’s incessant flouting of international laws with impunity had few parallels in history, he said, adding “I condemn these atrocities in the strongest terms.”

The interim PM called upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, urging the UNSC members to rise above their differences and urgently perform their primary responsibility of maintaining peace and security in the region. “Human lives cannot be sacrificed at the altar of technicalities,” he added.

Palestine PM Kakar Gaza genocide

Comments

1000 characters

PM Kakar reminds international community to intervene; implement solution to Palestine issue

WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Erdogan calls for pressure on US to stop Israel’s offensive

Govt focusing on alternative energy resources: caretaker info minister

Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah takes oath as KP’s interim chief minister

Gulf bourses mixed as China pessimism offsets higher oil prices

PML-N always comes to power through rigged polls: Sharjeel Memon

'One war for another': Ukrainian refugees return from Israel

At least 40 Indian workers trapped in tunnel collapse: rescue worker

‘Not crime to make mistakes’: Pakistan’s Azam under pressure

Read more stories